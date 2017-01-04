State represented well at 89th National FFA Convention and Expo

National Convention is a full week of general sessions, workshops for students, as well as teachers, delegate committee work for state officers, national career and leadership development events, national proficiency and chapter awards and an expo.

Tennessee FFA had a successful week in Indianapolis with several national competitors and finalists. Stephen Dorris with the Scotts Hill FFA won the proficiency award in forest management and products, Wilson Central’s Sabrina Roberts placed third in national employment skills LDE and Meigs County FFA member Ashley Clark made it to top three in national FFA talent. Tennessee is represented by a diverse and talented membership.

Tennessee’s Nick Baker retired as national FFA secretary with a retiring address entitled, “The One and Only” that brought the crowd to its feet. National officer candidate Amy Morgan with the Cookeville FFA made it to the top 50 percent of the candidates vying for a spot on the national officer team.

About 850 members, advisors and guests attended the 63rd annual Tennessee FFA awards breakfast Oct. 21 during the convention. National competitors from the state were recognized for their achievements during the breakfast. Attendees consisted of representatives from Farm Credit Mid-America, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the Tennessee FFA Foundation Sponsoring Committee and our friends from the Texas FFA Association. The breakfast was sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America, and the awards were sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 649,355 FFA members from 12-21 years old. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters across Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit tnffa.org.