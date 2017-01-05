Board votes to distribute funds for projects

Of the almost $400,000 of funding, about $270,800 will go toward a new track at Wilson Central High School, about $63,000 will go toward road improvements leading into Carroll-Oakland Elementary and the remaining funds will go toward a field house at West Wilson Middle School.

Because the board voted to move funds previously allotted to one school toward projects at other schools, the Wilson County Commission will need to approve the funding moves.

Donna Wright, director of schools, said the funding toward the Wilson Central track is to compensate for the fact that the project will be more expensive than early projections indicated. Track students have had to travel to Watertown to make use of the Watertown High School track.

The board also approved a volunteer early retirement incentive program.

The program is open to employee who will have 30 years of verified Tennessee Consolidated Retirement Service within the Wilson County School System and State of Tennessee or who have reached 60 years of age with a minimum of 20 years of service with the Wilson County School System on or before the date of retirement.

Experience with the Lebanon Special School District may be counted toward the credit.

School system employees may apply for the retirement incentive program through Feb. 10. The director of schools will approve applicants who meet the requirements of the program.

Wright said the school system as used the program in the past. The retirement incentive program is voluntary, and no attempts are made to bring pressure on any employees to retire.

The board also approved a prescription benefit recommendation for the employee health insurance plan. The recommendation came from consultants the school system uses.

The item was a late addition to the agenda, which irked some of the board members.

“I just think it shouldn’t come up on the day of our meeting, or a day earlier,” board member Bill Robinson said. “Why couldn’t they tell us about this in December?”

Wayne McNeese also said he wanted to see items added to the agenda in as far in advance as possible.

Wright said the first she heard about the item was Tuesday, but she thought it was important enough to include on the agenda. She also said she agreed with Robinson and McNeese, and she said she will try to make sure late agenda additions are not a regular occurrence.

The item passed by a 5-1 vote, with a motion by Tom Sotted and a second by Linda Armistead. McNeese was the lone vote against it.

The school board will next meet in a work session Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.