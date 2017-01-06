Editorial: School closing decisions should also consider the parents

Agree or disagree, Lebanon Special School District officials made the right call at the right time.

By 6:30-7 a.m., Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said he was sticking with his decision not to close schools. Once it became obvious the roads were too treacherous for schools to remain open, officials quickly began trying to get children back home safely.

“We made the call at 7:15,” Benson said. “Some buses had already dropped kids off at school, and at some schools we had parents coming to drop kids off, and we were just waving them right on through and telling them that schools were closing. It takes a while for the message to get out to parents, and for the media to pick it up.”

Given the swiftness of the winter storm, how quickly road conditions were deteriorating and the information available at the time, Benson made the right decision. It gave parents the chance to return home, if needed, and secure childcare for those working.

It was a much different scenario for Wilson County Schools officials. After parents and buses got students to their respective schools Friday morning, a couple of hours passed as the snow continued to fall before a decision was made to cancel classes mid-day.

That means parents had to scramble during the middle of the day to make arrangements to have their children picked up or meet bus riders at home and for childcare needs to be met. It all likely could have been avoided, however, if classes were either cancelled early in the morning like LSSD or students were simply kept at schools until the end of the day. It’s doubtful with the snowfall expected to end at 1 p.m. road conditions would worsen by 2:20 or 3 p.m. and likely were much the same as they were at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. when school let out Friday.

What we do know is there’s no doubt the few who have to make these touch decisions for the many have nothing but the best interests of the children in mind. We applaud their thankless efforts now and in the future.