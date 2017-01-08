Weather Alert Wilson County schools to open two hours late Monday Staff Reports • Jan 8, 2017 at 6:08 PM Due to snow and ice still on some roadways from Friday’s snowfall, Wilson County schools will open two hours late Monday. Bus driver discretion is encouraged, according to school officials. “While your road may be fine, there are still areas that have not been cleared,” said Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson. All Kids Club locations will be open. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.