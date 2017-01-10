Fundraiser Middle school choirs sell bedsheets to raise funds Staff Reports • Today at 9:15 AM The West Wilson Middle School choirs have bed sheets sets equal to 1,800 thread count for sale throughout January to raise funds for the choir program. The sheets come in multiple sizes and colors and are $40 a set. To buy a sheet set or for more information, contact Charlie Mason at masonc@wschools.com or 615-758-5152, ext. 1476. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.