Locals achieve education goals

JEFFERSON CITY – A Lebanon resident graduated from Carson-Newman University during the institution’s winter commencement.

Cameron Harrell received a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is in Jefferson City, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The university has more than 2,600 students and offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor, master’s and doctorate degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.

Hughes named to honors list at Tennessee Wesleyan

ATHENS – Tennessee Wesleyan University recently named students to its fall honors and dean’s lists.

Steele Hughes, of Mt. Juliet, was named to the honors list.

For additional information about Tennessee Wesleyan University, visit tnwesleyan.edu.

Walker accepted to University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – University of the Cumberlands recently accepted Jayden Walker, of Hermitage, for the upcoming academic year.

University of the Cumberlands will welcome Walker, a current student at Donelson Christian Academy, to the class of 2021.

Home of the Patriots, University of the Cumberlands offers promising students of all backgrounds a first-class education grounded in the liberal arts within a Christian context. Located in Williamsburg, Ky., the university offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, including many online programs. Cumberlands graduates leave their stamp of excellence on all professions. Their undergraduate degrees prepare them to be compassionate and dedicated individuals and employees.

Opportunities outside of the classroom include a rich student life program and almost unlimited outdoor recreation opportunities. Many clubs and organizations, and championship athletic teams combine to make the UC college experience one to remember.

For additional information about University of the Cumberlands, visit ucumberlands.edu.

Laxton named to dean’s list at

Anderson University

ANDERSON, S.C. – Andrew Perry Laxton, of Mt. Juliet was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C. for the fall semester.

Students must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average to be selected for the academic honor.

Anderson University is a selective comprehensive university that offers bachelor, master, and doctoral degrees on campus and online. Anderson is ranked in the top tier of U.S. News and World Report’s America’s Best Colleges and is on the publication’s list of the most innovative universities in America at No. 2 in The South. It is also ranked as one of America’s “100 Best College Buys.”

Long makes dean’s list at Carson-Newman University

JEFFERSON CITY – A Mt. Juliet resident made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Carson-Newman University.

Alexis Long was added to the dean’s list at Carson-Newman.

Students who earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours are awarded the distinction of dean’s list honors.

UT Martin names local students to fall chancellor’s honor roll

MARTIN – The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin were honored with publication of the fall chancellor’s honor rolls.

To be eligible for chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors, high honors or highest honors.

Ashleigh G. Hester, of Lebanon, earned honors. Shelby S. Jacobs-Johnston, of Martin, earned honors.

From Mt. Juliet, Joseph Baltz earned honors, Gina F. Beckman earned honors, Loren S. Campbell earned highest honors, Jennifer L. Greene earned highest honors, Tyler J. Hayzlett earned honors, Hunter L. Palmer earned highest honors, Savannah R. Stanley earned highest honors and Erin A. Walsh earned highest honors.

Michael P. Singer and William M. Singer, both of Hermitage, each earned highest honors.

Kendall A. Spray, of Nashville, earned highest honors.

UT Martin is a comprehensive public university that maintains a reputation for its high-quality undergraduate programs, its beautiful campus and caring professors.

– Staff Reports