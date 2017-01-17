County schools showcase textbooks

The district invited parents, guardians and the general public to view the official list of textbooks approved this year by the State Board of Education. Textbooks are adopted on a cycle and this year’s process includes: agriculture, food and national resources, stem; health science, transportation, distribution and logistics; and architecture and construction.

Wilson County Schools is required, by law, to make textbooks available for public viewing, according to Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools public information officer.

“The school board won’t adopt anything until March or April,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the district also gave out comment cards to parents at the event they can use to weigh in on the textbooks being considered.

“They can also voice their concerns at a board meeting if there’s a particular book they’re concerned about,” Johnson said.

For people who were unable to attend the event, the textbooks are also available in a printed format at Middle Tennessee State University. They can also be viewed online at www.tn.gov/education/topic/textbook-online-samples.