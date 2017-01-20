School projects top commission agenda

The group will discuss a reallocation of funds for the construction of a Gladeville middle school, track renovations at Wilson Central High School and construction of a West Wilson Middle School field house.

The Wilson County Commission approved funds for renovations at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School in 2014, which resulted in $335,483.51 remaining once the project completed.

Monday’s resolution, if approved, would authorize using $64,683.51 from that remaining proceeds on the West Wilson field house and $270,800 for the Gladeville middle school construction.

Another $270,800 will be amended as a part of the Gladeville middle school construction resolution, approved in December, to complete track renovations at Wilson Central High School.

The commission agreed in December to move forward with issuing $56.75 million in bonds for a middle school to be located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville. The school system is required to give a portion to the Lebanon Special School District, which would result in about $46 million leftover for the project.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the school, similar in appearance to newer county high schools, would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500.

The Wilson County school board approved to move forward on Wilson Central track renovations last year after the track’s condition and usage was discussed.

“The track has to be resurfaced, but it has to be taken up for drainage first because of the way the water falls from the school to the track. That has to happen first, and then resurface the track,” said Hall during the meeting, who said the renovations would bring the track up to TSSAA standards for competitions.

Wilson Central principal Travis Mayfield said steps would be taken to keep as much wear and tear off the track as possible, which includes rerouting people to the visitor side of the field during football season.