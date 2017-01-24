Uncle Sam lecture upcoming at Cumberland

The illustrated talk will examine the origins and development of Uncle Sam, the nickname for the United States and its government. Hickey will show how the iconic image, which is thought to have originated during the War of 1812, actually predates that conflict by several years. The talk will be followed by a short question-and-answer period. Several of Hickey’s books will be available for purchase at a discount and for signing.

Hickey is an award-winning author and professor of history at Wayne State College in Nebraska. Called “the dean of 1812 scholarship” by the New Yorker, he has published 11 books and more than 100 articles, mostly on the War of 1812 and its causes. He is best known for “The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict.”

He also serves as series editor for Johns Hopkins Books on the War of 1812. For promoting public interest in the war, Hickey received the USS Constitution Museum’s Samuel Eliot Morison Award in 2013. He also has been the recipient of the Commander’s Award for Public Service from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the Spirit of 1812 Award from the National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812.

The event will be in Vise Library on campus and is open to the public. Reservations are not required, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early for optimal seating. This lecture was funded by a Bell family grant and is sponsored by Cumberland University’s Alpha Xi Tau chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta International History Honor Society and the Cumberland University History Society.

For additional information, contact Mark Cheathem at 615-547-1341 or mcheathem@cumberland.edu.

