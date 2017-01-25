New principal named at Mt. Juliet Middle School

Wright said Rainey brings a wealth of experience to her new position. From 1997-2009, she taught several subjects, including AP biology and environmental science. In 2009, Rainey was chosen to be the school intervention and response to intervention specialist for Jonesboro High School in Arkansas, where she was later promoted to assistant principal and executive principal. Rainey is currently wrapping up her duties at Jonesboro High School, in preparation for her family’s move to Middle Tennessee next month.

Rainey will replace Tim Bell, who retired as principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School at the beginning of winter break in December.

“We’re thrilled to have Leigh Anne join us,” Wright said. “A lot of tremendous candidates applied for this position, but after our second round of interviews, Leigh Anne clearly emerged as the person who exemplified the qualities and attributes we felt were paramount as the next leader of Mt. Juliet Middle School.”

Rainey is no stranger to Middle Tennessee. She graduated from Franklin High School in Williamson County, where many of her relatives still live.

“My husband and our three children are very excited about this move,” Rainey said. “Our roots have always been in Tennessee, and we’re so happy to finally see that dream realized”

The district will hold a reception for Rainey on Feb. 20, where she’ll be formally introduced to her staff and members of the community.

Bell joined Wilson County Schools in 1987, when he taught health and physical education at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

He served as assistant principal, varsity baseball and varsity basketball coach at Mt. Juliet High School. He holds bachelor and master’s degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University.