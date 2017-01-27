New principal named at Springdale Elementary

Miller has worked for the district since 1999, when she was hired as a sixth-grade science teacher at Watertown Elementary School. In 2009, Miller was promoted to assistant principal at West Wilson Middle School, where she spent four years before being named principal at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

Wright said Miller has demonstrated herself to be a strong leader, which will be needed as the district launches the new school.

“We have a lot of major staffing decisions to make between now and August that Christine will be an instrumental part of,” Wright said. “Half of the students who’ll be rezoned to Springdale currently attend Stoner Creek. It’s just a fantastic fit.”

March 15 will be Miller’s last day at Stoner Creek. Assistant principal Jennifer Yokom-Brown will remain at the school until the end of the year to assist with the transition and a search begins for a new principal at Stoner Creek. At the beginning of the next school year, Yokom-Brown will assume the role of assistant principal at Springdale Elementary School.

Officials ceremoniously broke ground in November at the new school, which was well under construction at that time at its site on Central Pike.

A portion of students currently zoned for Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek elementary schools will be rezoned to Springdale. The rezoning would only affect these schools, and it will not change zoning for middle or high schools.

The plan would have 537 students who currently attend Stoner Creek and 200 students who currently attend Elzie Patton rezoned to Springdale.

Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek each have an enrollment of about 750, and the rezoning to Springdale is intended to alleviate overcrowding at both schools.