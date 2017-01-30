Open enrollment starts Wednesday for county schools

Parents who want to request a student transfer for the upcoming school year will need to fill out an application and submit it to central office before March 31.

Only Carroll-Oakland School, Watertown Middle School and Watertown High School have the space available to accommodate transfers within the district.

Enrollment forms are available at wcschools.com. Click on the open enrollment tab, complete the form and mail it to Stan Moss at 351 Stumpy Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090. Parents will be notified of their application status on or before April 15.

If a child’s transfer is approved, parents will be responsible for providing transportation to and from school. Anyone who is employed by the school system and wants to have a student moved to an out-of-zone school for the upcoming year will also need to fill out a student transfer form.

Any questions concerning the open enrollment process should be directed to Moss at 615-453-7281.