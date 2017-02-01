Friendship basketball homecoming court

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. prior to the games with Hendersonville Christian.

The 2017 homecoming queen is Brooke Eakes, daughter of Mike and Stacey Eakes, of Mt. Juliet.

The homecoming king is Zach Blair, son of Rick and Kristen Blair, of Mt. Juliet.

The senior attendant is Riley Walker, daughter of Rochelle Walker, of Mt. Juliet. The senior escort is Noah Hunt, son of Scott and Gina Hunt, of Lebanon.

The junior attendant is Carlee Illias, daughter of Roger Illias and Tracy Burtnett, of Lebanon. The junior escort is Mason Ballinger, son of Paula Ballinger and Johnny Ballinger, of Lebanon.

The sophomore attendant is Ellah Ball, daughter of Nathan and Tracie Ball, of Lebanon. The sophomore escort is Ethan Raymer, son of Matt and Kristy Raymer, of Mt. Juliet.

The freshman attendant Kaitlyn Pruitt, daughter of Brent and Danielle Pruitt, of Lebanon. The freshman escort is Cam Franklin, son of Lenny Franklin, of Mt. Juliet, and Jamie Crider, of Nashville.