District discusses bus driver shortage

“I know this is an issue all across the state,” Sottek said.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said bus driver shortage is a national issue shaped by the uptick in the nation’s economy.

“They have choices to make, and their choices being full-time work at higher rate, truck driving and anything that requires that CDL,” she said.

Wright said the situation is intensified when you add factors that surround bus drivers daily.

“It is a hard job. We have parents and children who are disrespectful to bus drivers. We deal with that quite a bit. We can change behavior in kids, but seldom can we change behavior in adults,” said Wright, who said some parents make condescending remarks against bus drivers, which has caused some drivers to quit.

“Busing is privilege, not a right, so we can suspend those people from the buses,” said board member Wayne McNeese.

The district has attempted to address the driver shortage for several years, especially with the return of transportation director Jerry Partlow last year.

Partlow, upon his return, said the system would likely need to increase a few routes due to growth in ridership in the county. Wright said the district has enough funding and buses, but it just doesn’t have enough people willing to get behind the wheel.

“We’re addressing it, but one of the things we’ve found out is we can increase pay, but that’s not the satisfier, and we’ve got to figure out what we can do,” she said.

Wright said current bus drivers make every attempt to make sure students are picked up and delivered, which often means doubling routes and picking up for one another.

“We are making every effort to do the best we can, and I cannot thank the bus drivers enough,” Wright said.

Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said he would work with Partlow to make a report for next month’s meeting to look at possible solutions and alternatives.

“Jerry and I have been talking about some ways to do that, so we’ll formalize it into a report for you all,” Hall said.

“We understand parents’ frustrations,” Wright said.