Gladeville Elementary School December Gators of the Month

The Gladeville Elementary School December Gators of the Month are (back row, from left) Addi Kahrs, Danielle, Lloyd, Jacob Duncan, Isaiah Muraira, Lacey Coursey, Tamia McFarland, Marlee Montgomery, Brody Bennett, Sebastian Roll, (middle row, from left) Brodie MacFarland, Kellie Walden, CJ McCoy, Elizabeth St. Clair, Sophie Jones, Josie Hassell, Reese Hagar, Hunter Suttles, Keelan O’Neil, Stillings Orman, Rylah Stetler (front row, from left) Adelysse Brown, Ansley Bennett, Rylee Eakes, Tatum Browning, Kenzlee Cantrell, Jonah Stetler, Beau Turner, Skylar Bundy and Hudson Walz. Not pictured are Natalie Andrews and Leilani Garcia.