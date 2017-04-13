Southside kindergarteners celebrate Easter

Kindergarten teacher Linda Sharp said construction at the school forced kindergarten staff to think of an alternative to the annual Easter egg hunt. The group opted for rotating stations among the kindergarten classrooms all focused on an Easter activity.

In Sharp’s classroom, students met and took pictures with the Easter bunny and picked eggs filled with treats. Many students couldn’t resist the urge to open their eggs and marvel at their goodies.

Penny Gregory’s classroom included a reading of “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” Students also colored their own Peter Rabbit using water chalk.

Kindergarteners transformed into rabbits in Shanda Presley’s classroom as they received a face painting of rabbit nose and whiskers. Students also made paper bunny ears.

Kindergarteners also learned how to do “The Bunny Hop” and hopped around the classroom doing the dance.

Kelly Suchman’s classroom featured Bunny Bingo. Kindergarteners answered riddles with the answer matching a spot on their Bingo board.

Students continued to showcase their artistic talents in Kimberly Moorhead’s classroom as they painted decorations onto Easter eggs on their own canvases.