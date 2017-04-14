$4K raised for ‘Little Wildcats’

The school raised about $4,600 for the repairs, which is used by the TLC and features about 30 children from 8 weeks to 5 years old.

The school held three fundraisers to help the cause.

The school held another $2,000 in two minutes fundraiser Tuesday. Students blitzed for two minutes to raise $2,000 by making donations into several collection bins set up throughout the school.

The school used the $2,000 in two minutes event to help raise more than $3,800 for fellow students affected by last year’s historic wildfire in the Gatlinburg area.

On Wednesday, the school also offered a dress down day. Students and faculty who wanted to participate had to make a dollar donation to the fundraising efforts.

The school also held a change drive that started Monday, which resulted in some faculty and staff receiving a pie in the face from the TLC children.

Administrators Chip Bevis and Kevin Dawson, teachers Josh Crouch and Matthew Burke and School Resource Officer Robert Locke received pies in the face.

Wilson Central senior Lauren Meadows said the playground was already in undesirable conditions before the fall break incident, and her audio-visual class used the opportunity to highlight the playground’s needs.

The class, headed by DeAna Duncan, decided to make a satirical video to bring light to the situation.

“We kind of wanted to resemble the (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) super-sad puppy commercials. We wanted it to be overly dramatic but still get the point across. We think it turned out really well. It’s gotten a lot of shares,” Meadows said.

The video features a Morgan Freeman-like voiceover from student Guy Pennell and several scenes featuring input from the “Little Wildcats” about their desire to return to their playground.

The school will have a volunteer day April 29 to repair the playground.