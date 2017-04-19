Wilson County to hold teacher fair

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said the district would look to hire more than 100 teachers for the 2017-2018 school year.

Johnson said pay starts between $40,000-$43,000, and positions are available from kindergarten through high school. She said other benefits include childcare, free Care Here clinic access, wellness counseling and fitness counseling.

Johnson said prospects during the teacher fair would be able to learn more about Wilson County Schools, view upcoming openings, meet principals and assistant principals and distribute resumes.

Wilson County welcomed 190 new teachers at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, which represented the largest class of incoming teachers, according to Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mary Ann Sparks.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said the high number was due to normal attrition, such as retirement and people who moved out of the district. Wright said 106 of the hires were to fill those spots. She said 80 positions were new positions needed for high school, special education and continuing technical education courses.