State education board members visit Lebanon High

Board members Lillian Hartgrove and Gordon Ferguson visited the school as a part of their Day in the District event. Each state board member attends at least one Day in the District event per year.

Hartgrove represents 17 counties, including Wilson, Cannon, and Coffee counties in Congressional District 6, while Ferguson represents 16 counties, including Rutherford, Bedford, and Warren counties in Congressional District 4.

The members engaged with Wilson County and Lebanon Special School District representatives, as well as county and city officials.

The board members learned about the school’s various course offerings, campus features and extracurricular activity. Hartgrove, among others, said she was impressed with the facility and its vast features.