Lebanon student wins big at state Associated Press awards

WUTM not only placed in seven of the nine radio categories but received first-, second- and third-place awards in two of them.

Tori Seng, of Union City, topped the charts with four first-place finishes and was named the overall best in show. She received awards in the categories for radio news story, radio newscast, radio reporter and radio investigative reporting. In the latter category, she partnered with Natalie King, of Paducah, to produce the winning submission.

Shane Wofford, of Trenton, and Ashley Shores, of Lebanon, claimed second and third-place prizes, respectively, in the “Radio News Story” category; and Shores and King also took home second and third-place accolades, respectively, in the “Radio Reporter” contest.

Shores also received second place in “Radio Newscast,” and Wofford took home an honorable mention in the same category. John Thornton, of Atoka, earned second place as a radio sports reporter, and Olivia Johnston, of Madison, Ala., was awarded third place in the same event. Thornton then partnered with Jared Peckenpaugh, of Finley, to produce a first-place submission in the radio sports coverage competition. King received second place in the “Radio Feature” category as well.

UTM Television also received two awards during the competition. The station received a third-place finish for “Best Television Feature Story,” and Shores earned third place in the individual category for television reporters.