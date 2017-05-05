Marks’ estate endows $1 million to four community groups

By the time of his death, he had become the managing partner in Wilson County Rock Products, Inc., a principal shareholder in Wilson County Concrete Co., an investor in several other businesses and had accumulated multiple development and rental properties.

“Bill once told me that he got his start digging potatoes in Grant and hauling them to town to sell,” said local attorney and former state Sen. Bob Rochelle “He was a smart, hardworking businessman who was very involved in the commercial, political and community aspects of Wilson County.”

In 1997, Marks engaged in extensive estate planning, including the creation of a trust, which would benefit his family for 20 years and would then be distributed to four charitable institutions, which he believed were most beneficial to the community during his life. He provided for trustees to manage the trust assets. This week, the trustees, Mike Flanagan, Rochelle and Randall Clemons disbursed the trust funds to Cumberland University, Friendship Christian School, the Lebanon-Wilson County Library and College Hills Church of Christ.

“Bill was a wise man who wanted to give back to his community,” Clemons said. “It has been an honor to help carry out his intent.”

Flanagan said the gifts were given without restrictions, meaning the four institutions could each decide how to best use the funds.

The distributions made this week totaled $1 million.