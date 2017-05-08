School board honors educators of the year

The board recognized Invention Convention winners from Castle Heights Elementary School, as well as paraprofessionals and teachers of the year. The group recognized Cameron West and Jacob Rasiner, creators of #Flickerball, and Avery Gill and Brady Ballard, creators of 31 Tiles.

#Flickerball is baseball in a board game format, as players flick a spinner, which lands on either an out, base hit or homerun. Thirty-one Tiles is a trivia game that rewards for right answers and penalizes for wrong answers.

The group also recognized the district’s paraprofessionals and teachers of the years at their respective schools.

Paraprofessionals of the year include April Pope at Byars Dowdy Elementary School; Mikeshia Robertson at Castle Heights; Sheila Carpenter-Poole at Coles Ferry Elementary School; Michelle Warren at Sam Houston Elementary School; Amy Baines at Walter J. Baird Middle School; and Maegan Doak at Winfree Bryant Middle School.

Teachers of the year include Tabitha Bird at Byars Dowdy; Heather Campbell at Castle Heights; Sandra Edwards at Coles Ferry; Stephanie Smith at Sam Houston; Chuck Graviss at Walter J. Baird; and Blake Lewis at Winfree Bryant.

Director of Schools Scott Benson also updated the board on construction of the new central office at the old Pinnacle Bank building on Castle Heights Avenue. Benson said the latest expected move-in date is June 8.

The current central office building at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Coles Ferry Pike would house Wee-Care, technology and possibly family resource centers and other departments that currently use classroom space, according to Benson.

Benson said the central office move would create six to 10 additional classrooms throughout the district, which would fit several hundred students.

Benson said the move would help alleviate crowding issues for a few years until the district is forced to build a new facility.