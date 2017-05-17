School News

ORLANDO – Several local residents recently received degrees from Western Governors University.

The university held its 32nd semiannual commencement ceremony Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

Patricia Bates, of Lebanon, received her bachelor’s degree in health informatics. Tracy Cloutier, of Mt. Juliet received her master’s degree in management and leadership. Melanie Gilbert, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in nursing education. Penny Gaillard, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in management and leadership. Lorine Ruotolo, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in information security and assurance. Melanie Gilbert, of Mt. Juliet, received her master’s degree in nursing education. Thomas Pounds, of Mt. Juliet, received his bachelor’s degree of in sales and sales management. Stephen Burk, of Mt. Juliet, received his master’s degree in business administration.

Kelly earns dean’s award at Colgate University

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Colgate University class of 2020 member Patrick Kelly, of Lascassas, has earned the fall dean’s award for academic excellence.

The dean’s award at Colgate is awarded to students with a 3.3 or higher term average.

Colgate University is a highly selective residential liberal arts institution distinguished by its commitment to global engagement, student-faculty research, off-campus study, sustainable practices, and utilizing technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience. Colgate offers 55 majors to a diverse student body of about 2,900 undergraduate students, and supports 25 Division I athletic teams. Since 1819, the university’s campus in rural central New York was renowned for its beauty and for the important role it plays in the student experience.

Lebanon Vol State student named to All Tennessee academic team

Mackenzie O’Sullivan, of Lebanon, was named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Tennessee Academic Team.

Phi Theta Kappa is the academic honors society for Volunteer State Community College. The select group is chosen from community college students across the state. The students were honored during a reception in Nashville.

O’Sullivan’s parents are Michael and Tracie O’Sullivan, of Lebanon. She is the chapter treasurer of PTK and a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She has a 3.85 grade-point average, while majoring in marketing at Vol State.

“I plan on switching my major to a science-related field for university,” she said.

When asked about events that stood out in her college career, she mentioned a travel-study trip to South Africa.

Grantham University features local graduates

LENEXA, Kansas – Grantham University recently announced its March local graduates of the university’s online degree and certificate programs.

From Lebanon, Roger Allen received a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, Steven Burns received an associate’s degree in business management, Bobby Polk received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Jaimi Saunders received a master’s degree in performance improvement.

From Mt. Juliet, Buford Birchett received an associate’s degree in multidisciplinary studies, Kathryn Muhammad received a master’s degree in health care administration, Vernel Samuels received an associate’s degree in computer science and Tracy Vipond received a master’s degree in nursing management and organizational leadership.

“We are so proud to congratulate these graduates on trusting our team with their dreams. What an accomplishment,” said Cheryl Hayek, Grantham’s interim university president and chief academic officer. “It gives us such great pleasure to see students’ hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Woodard inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Justin Woodard, of Hermitage, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Woodard is pursuing a degree in accounting at Middle Tennessee State University.

Woodard is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Local students named to dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Olivet Nazarene University recognized three Wilson County students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester.

Students from Wilson County who made the dean’s list included Abigail Smith, of Mt. Juliet; Christian Webster, of Mt. Juliet; and Noah Wilson, of Lebanon.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

Harding University inducts two local students into Omicron Delta Kappa

SEARCY, Ark. – The Harding University circle of Omicron Delta Kappa inducted 61 new members, including two local students, April 23.

Among the inductees were Rebecca Batchelor, an exercise science major from Hermitage, and William Humphrey, an international studies major from Hermitage.

Omicron Delta Kappa is a national leadership honor society with 293 circles nationwide, comprising of almost 300,000 scholars. Harding University is the only circle in Arkansas.

Student membership candidates must rank in the upper 35 percent in scholarship of the university and must show leadership in at least one of five areas, scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.

Mann wins Ellis Award at Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Sydney Mann, of Mt. Juliet, was recognized at the Harding University Department of Theatre Ellis Awards on April 22.

Mann, a drama and speech education major, was awarded the John 1:5 Scholarship.

The Ellis Awards, dedicated this year to honor Morris Ellis, professor emeritus of theatre, highlight outstanding students from the theatre department each spring. During the evening, the department also recognizes graduating seniors.

The Harding University Department of Theatre involves more than 1,000 students each year in productions seen by more than 36,000 patrons. The department offers five degree programs and seven minors to train students to serve as Christians in professional, educational, children’s and community theatre, film and media, event planning and ministry.