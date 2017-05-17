WGU Tennessee launches program for Tennessee Promise graduates

The campaign will encourage spring and summer community college graduates to sustain their academic momentum and pursue bachelor’s degrees.

To jumpstart the initiative, the university offers a new scholarship – called the Fulfilling the Promise Scholarship – to provide up to 20 students with $2,000 toward a bachelor’s degree program at WGU Tennessee. Additionally, all spring and summer community college graduates who enroll with WGU Tennessee will receive a 5 percent tuition discount and $200 off tuition for their first terms.

“The first class of Tennessee Promise students is graduating from community colleges this year, and due to the proposed expansion of the program to all adults in Tennessee, we expect the community college pipeline to expand quickly,” said WGU Tennessee chancellor Kim Estep. “Our goal is to extend Gov. Haslam’s Tennessee Promise by giving those students an affordable opportunity to earn bachelor’s degrees, and we hope our Fulfilling the Promise initiative becomes an annual campaign that does just that.”

Students with associate degrees can typically obtain bachelor’s degrees from WGU Tennessee in three terms, or 18 months. Due to the nonprofit university’s already-low tuition of about $3,000 per six-month term, Tennessee Promise graduates who go on to finish a bachelor’s degree at WGU Tennessee would spend roughly $10,000 total.

The Fulfilling the Promise scholarship will be awarded to 20 students who get an associate’s degree from any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges in the spring or summer. For more information and to learn how to apply, visit tennessee.wgu.edu/promise.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education, and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.