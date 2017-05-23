Students showcase Makey projects

The Makey Faire featured several projects created by Winfree Bryant sixth-grade students using Makey Makey kits and, for the first time, projects created using Hummingbird Robotics kits, which were used to make animal robots in the fair’s petting zoo.

The Makey Makey kit allows users to turn everyday objects into touchpads and combine them with computer programs to perform instructed tasks.

Students used the kit to make several projects, including a drum kit that makes sounds using Hershey Kisses, a harp that can be played without strings moving and “critters” that tell jokes when tapped on the head.

Ellie Kate Wyatt, Jackson Lea and Landon Patterson created Critter Comedians, which include toy “critters” that tell a joke when tapped on the head. The group programmed the toys to tell a joke in own their voices.

The petting zoo included projects made from Hummingbird Robotics kits. The kits allow students to create and program robots built from electronic components and craft materials.

The students’ animals included a monkey eating a banana, giraffe giving birth, hummingbird drinking water, raging rhinoceros and more – all of which were activated by motion or light.

Abbie Wright and Zeana Alexis created “Monkey Tricks,” which features a monkey that appears to eat a banana when approached. The duo said they worked on the project for about six hours and learned a lot about coding along the way.

Margie Hawkins organized the fair after she observed similar fairs in Seattle and Atlanta. She said she believed the projects would make more students interested in coding and technology, which would give me ample opportunities in the future.