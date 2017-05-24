Democratic Women award Dorothy McAdoo Scholarship

The Dorothy McAdoo Memorial Scholarship is awarded based on essays written on the subject, “The Role of Women in the Political Process.” The winner competed with entrants from across the county.

It is the 16th year the Democratic Women awarded a $500 scholarship, which is open to all graduating seniors in Wilson County. The Dorothy McAdoo Scholarship was named for Dorothy McAdoo who was a longtime member of the Wilson County Democratic Women and served as treasurer for many years and also served on the Wilson County Democratic Party Executive Committee.

Glover plans to attend Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, where she plans to studying English with a goal of becoming a college professor.

At Lebanon High School, Glover is president of the National Society, a member of the Model UN and on the quiz bowl team. She is the daughter of Vicki and William Glover, of Lebanon. Her father works for the Lebanon Police Department and serves on the Wilson County Commission. She also has a younger brother, Bryson.

The scholarships are one of several community outreach projects sponsored by the Democratic Women during the year, including book donations to all three Wilson County libraries, housewarming gift cards at each new Habitat for Humanity home, the backpack program in Lebanon Special School District and donations to HomeSafe, a local women’s shelter.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon, and anyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact Kitty Woodson at 615-957-3587 or Find Wilson County Democratic Women on Facebook.