District gives report card delay update

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district’s goal is to have grades posted on Skyward by June 6, which is a week later than the district originally hoped.

“Late last week, TNReady scores for our high school students began trickling in. Our staff is working diligently to get those scores verified and entered into Skyward as we get them. Because the state hasn't given us a firm date on when we can expect all of those scores back, we are unable to tell you precisely when report cards will be posted,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she would provide another update June 5.

Johnson said in an email to parents May 20 the state vendor responsible for picking up the completed tests arrived several days later than scheduled despite the system meeting its required deadlines.

Johnson said the raw scores were originally scheduled to arrive May 16 in Wilson County.

“While school districts have the authority to exclude TNReady scores that are returned more than five days late, it is the position of Wilson County Schools that the scores be included for this semester as they were in the fall,” Johnson said. “This is not a decision that was taken lightly. Many conversations have taken place with teachers and principals about this issue, and the overwhelming consensus is that we include the scores on report cards. Students have worked incredibly hard all year to show of their skills, and we’re eager to see just how well they did.”