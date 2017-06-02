County schools deputy director set to retire

Sparks has worked with the school system for 30 years with 10 years as the district’s human resources director.

“I don’t know if I’ll really feel it until school’s back in session, and I’m not here. The last 10 years I’ve been here and working in the summer, it’s our busiest time, because we’re hiring people,” Sparks said.

Sparks started her teaching career in 1975 in East Tennessee. She then stayed at home with her children for seven years before moving to Middle Tennessee and starting her career with Wilson County Schools as a second-grade teacher at Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

“Every once in awhile I still hear from one of them. I love it,” said Sparks, who said former students often share special stories with her.

Sparks said the district, along with the county, has grown drastically during her time working for the district, which she characterized with a story from her time at Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

“I would take my 28 students, and we would walk up to the library on the side of [Mt. Juliet Road]. There were no sidewalks. It was the old Mt. Juliet Elementary building where the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce is now. We may have seen three cars. It was a two-lane road,” she said.

Sparks said she became human resources director after the district’s growth required the position to be full time.

“I always thought even before the position became available that I would enjoy doing it,” she said.

Sparks said her career aptitude tests often resulted in equal scores in nurturing and business.

“This combined those jobs, but there was definitely a learning curve,” said Sparks, who said she adapted with a lot of hard work, something instilled by her parents.

Sparks has emerged as a leader in human resource in the state, which Wright said increases the void she leaves upon retirement.

“She leaves a huge hole, because she’s been a strategic leader in human resources for the state. She’s one of those individuals that others look to for advisement. For us, that’s a huge hole to find someone with the experience, but also the human element that you either have or don’t. She has that,” Wright said.

Sparks said he retirement plans include spending time with her two grandchildren and family, traveling and volunteering in the community, along with picking up old hobbies like sewing.

She said she believed Wilson County, which she described as special, and the school district were headed in a good direction.

“I’ll miss the people, and I’ll miss being part of the school system,” Sparks said.