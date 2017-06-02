Lebanon schools unveils Neon bus for summer food program

Neon is the district’s first mobile bus cafe for its summer food program. The decommissioned bus was refurbished and fitted with a serving area and six tables with the ability to seat 24 people.

Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District family resource center coordinator, said the district served 186 children Thursday, the first day of the program this year.

“I think our first day was only in the high 30s last year,” Petty said.

Anyone 18 and younger, regardless of income, can get a meal from the district’s summer food program, which is administered by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The summer food program will be at Coles Ferry Elementary School’s cafeteria from 11 a.m. until noon until June 30.

The program will also be at the Wilson County Civic Center from 11:45 a.m. until 12:05 p.m.; Weatherly Estates from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.; Meadows of Lebanon from 10:45-11 a.m.; Peyton Road from 10:45-11 a.m.; Don Fox Park from 12:20-12:50 p.m.; Tater Peeler Road from 11:15-11:30 a.m.; Spring Hill Apartments from 11:15-11:30 a.m. and Rollingwood Apartments from 1:05-1:20 p.m. until July 21.