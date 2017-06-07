Sanders chosen as FFA national officer candidate

Sanders, a sophomore agriculture student at Tennessee Tech University, maintains her FFA membership with Wilson Central FFA, where she was elected state president for the association, after she graduated in 2015.

Sanders and her competitors took part in three interview rounds, led a workshop, gave a speech, participated in mock media and stakeholder scenarios and wrote two essays, which simulated the process in which Sanders will see at the National FFA Convention in October. Screening committee made up of nine FFA members from across the state, as well as two adult industry representatives, judged candidates. The national officer candidate screening process took place at Tennessee FFA’s Camp Clements.

Sanders is no stranger to competing at the national level as she placed third in the nation in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event in 2012. In addition, she represented Tennessee in the National Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event in 2015 and was a national delegate that year, as well.

Sanders will train through October to compete for one of six positions on the FFA national officer team. She will work throughout the summer with hopes of becoming Tennessee’s sixth national officer in eight years. The Wilson Central FFA chapter is home to past national officer James Flatt, who was elected in 2010. Sanders will be the first candidate from Wilson County since Flatt was elected.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 649,355 FFA members from 12-21 years old. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters across Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit tnffa.org.