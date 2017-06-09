Legacy of Caring fund benefits Cumberland University

The grant is part of the Westfield Legacy of Caring program, which invites Westfield independent insurance agents to nominate a local nonprofit in the areas of disaster recovery, insurance pathways, family stability or safety.

Cumberland University is one of 78 nonprofits nationwide that received a Westfield Legacy of Caring grant – collectively totaling nearly $550,000. Westfield worked with its independent agents to distribute nearly $1.3 million since the onset of the Legacy of Caring program in 2015.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Westfield Insurance and to THW Insurance Services for nominating Cumberland University for this grant,” said Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University. “These funds will go a long way toward ensuring deserving families have an opportunity to pursue a college education.”

Rick Thorne, partner at THW, said its employees are proud members of the Lebanon and Wilson County community.

“Our collaboration with Westfield allows us to further our citizenship efforts and have impact in critically important initiatives,” he said.

Westfield president, CEO and chairman of the Westfield Insurance Foundation Ed Largent said the company has strong relationships with its agents, who play an important role in their communities.

“Our agents help provide peace of mind and security, and the Legacy of Caring fund is an extension of the fundamental role insurance plays every day stabilizing families, businesses and communities,” Largent said.

Westfield Insurance Foundation was established in 2005 as an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield Insurance. In keeping with the values of Westfield Insurance, the foundation exists as a dedicated community and industry partner; concentrating resources to have an impact on safety, disaster relief and family stability. The foundation donates more than $3 million annually to a variety of charities.

Westfield Insurance is a part of Westfield Group, a customer-focused insurance and banking group of businesses headquartered in Westfield Center, Ohio, and in business for nearly 170 years. Westfield Insurance provides commercial insurance in 21 states, personal insurance in 10 states and surety services to customers in 50 states. Westfield is one of the nation’s 50 largest property and casualty insurance groups, represented by a network of more than 1,000 independent insurance agencies. Westfield Insurance has won consecutive gold and silver healthy Ohio worksite awards in 2016 and 2017 from the Ohio Department of Health and Healthy Ohio Business Council. Westfield Bank provides banking solutions for businesses and individuals, and Westfield Services provides service and training support for independent insurance agencies. Learn more about Westfield Group at westfieldInsurance.com and westfield-bank.com.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university flourishes currently with exceptional faculty and fully accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body approaching 2,500, 25 percent of whom live on campus, our unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging. Athletics also are a strength of Cumberland University, as its teams in 20 sports regularly compete for conference and national championships. Its world-renowned baseball team has claimed the NAIA national championship title three times since 2004.