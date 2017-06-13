Wright inducted into bus driver hall of fame

Wright, one of the longest tenured drivers in the state, has spent 49 years with the school system, starting in 1967. Wright has driven a bus for every school in Wilson County.

Wright has said he takes pride in his bus and making sure his pupils arrive at their destination without harm. He is also known for his love of Wilson County sports and can be spotted at athletic games after driving a busload of athletes.

Last month, Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said he knew Wright would take any route or help in any way possible if he received a call from Hall.

The Wilson County Commission honored Wright in 2015.

“Wright is the only emergency driver in Wilson County due to his experience and has driven for every school in Wilson County,” Hutto said. “Mr. Wright is so knowledgeable of the roads in the county and has such a good rapport with teachers and students. They ask him personally to drive on field trips. He’s known for having the cleanest bus and takes pride in his work.”

Wright also worked for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department for 37 years as a reserve deputy, along with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp., Sadler Funeral Home and more.

Wright has been married to his wife, Helen, for nearly 50 years, and the couple has a son, Calvin.