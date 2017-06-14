School News: Five from Wilson County graduate from Carson-Newman University

SEARCY, Ark. – Natalie Arnold, of Mt. Juliet, will depart May 21 for a six-week student teaching program in Scotland with Harding University.

As part of the curriculum, Arnold, an elementary education major, will be immersed in Scottish culture. Participating students will spend time tutoring, observing, teaching and assisting in Scottish schools, as well as taking educational trips throughout the United Kingdom. Group trips include outings to Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Scottish Highlands, St. Andrews and London.

Students have three courses available to them during the six-week program. The coursework and on-site experiences in classrooms promote citizenship within a global perspective for students in the teacher education program at the university.

Five from Wilson County graduate from Carson-Newman University

JEFFERSON CITY – Five Wilson County students graduated from Carson-Newman University during the institution’s spring commencement.

Andrew Campbell received a bachelor’s degree in music. Mikaela Clark received a bachelor’s degree in arts. Amy Dunlap received a master’s degree in education. Alexis Long received a bachelor’s degree in science. Lori Scott received a master’s degree in education. All five students are from Mt. Juliet.

Hornyak makes spring dean’s list at Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa – More than 8,700 Iowa State University students, including one from Lebanon, were recognized for outstanding academic achievement after they were named to the spring semester dean’s list.

Cody John Hornyak, a junior mechanical engineering student from Lebanon, was named to the dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Three local students named to Berry College dean’s list

ROME, Ga. – Three Wilson County students were named to the spring dean’s list recently at Berry College.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Jacob Berti, of Old Hickory; Christian Roberts, of Mt. Juliet; and Andie Rochester, of Lebanon.

The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Two local students make Columbia State president’s list

COLUMBIA – Two Wilson County students were among the 82 who were named to Columbia State Community College’s president’s list for earning academic honors this spring.

Wilson County students who made the president’s list included Keldrick Lesure, of Old Hickory; and Robert Daniel, of Lebanon.

“These students have excelled academically,” said Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president. “Students named to the president’s list maintain an outstanding level of academic performance while managing full-time course loads, often these students are juggling multiple responsibilities including jobs, families and extra-curricular activities. They are to be commended for their hard work and dedication.”

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn 15 credit hours for the semester with a grade-point average of 3.90-4.00.

Harding University inducts two local students into Omicron Delta Kappa

SEARCY, Ark. – The Harding University circle of Omicron Delta Kappa inducted 61 new members, including two local students, April 23.

Among the inductees were Rebecca Batchelor, an exercise science major from Hermitage, and William Humphrey, an international studies major from Hermitage.

Omicron Delta Kappa is a national leadership honor society with 293 circles nationwide, comprising of almost 300,000 scholars. Harding University is the only circle in Arkansas.

Student membership candidates must rank in the upper 35 percent in scholarship of the university and must show leadership in at least one of five areas, scholarship; athletics; campus or community service, social and religious activities and campus government; journalism, speech and the mass media; and creative and performing arts.

Malherbe earns dean’s list recognition at Lincoln Memorial University

HARROGATE – Lise Malherbe, of Mt. Juliet, was honored with dean’s list recognition at Lincoln Memorial University for the spring semester.

To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. Malherbe is a professional golf management major at Lincoln Memorial.

Corley graduates from Salve Regina University

NEWPORT, R.I. – Molly Corley, of Lebanon, was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in political science cum laude during Salve Regina University’s 67th commencement May 21.

Salve Regina President Jane Gerety conferred 679 degrees in total, including 450 bachelor’s degrees, 220 master’s degrees and 12 doctoral degrees.

Internationally acclaimed musician Jon Batiste, a Forbes “30 under 30” who is the music director and bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, presented the commencement address and was awarded an honorary doctorate. Also receiving an honorary degree was music industry icon George Wein, creator of the Newport Jazz Festival and co-creator of the Newport Folk Festival, among many other well-known events.

“The world will be the greatest teacher you ever have,” Batiste told graduates. “Understanding what you’ve been taught, the values that have been instilled in you in your four years here, I think you are well prepared to step out there and take the stage.”