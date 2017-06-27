Wilson County Schools hires new deputy director

Owens earned her law degree from Memphis State University and spent nearly two decades as an administrator for Knox County Schools. She served as the district’s director of benefits and employee relations for 12 of those years.

Williamson County Schools hired Owens as assistant superintendent of human resources in 2014. Coworkers described Owens as a person of integrity with high ethical standards.

She is currently finishing her term as president of the Tennessee Association for School Personnel Administrators, one of the most highly respected organizations of its kind in the state.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said Owens’ extensive work in human resources, combined with her legal background, has uniquely positioned her to assume the redefined position.

“Policy and compliance issues can be extremely complicated, but they’ve become such a big part of what our HR department is responsible for. I can’t think of anyone better equipped to step in and fill the void left behind by the retirement of Mary Ann Sparks,” Wright said.

Owens will assume her new role July 17 in Wilson County.