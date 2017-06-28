Gladeville Elementary School April Gators of the Month

The Gladeville Elementary School Gators of the Month for April are (back row, from left) Dalton Lockridge, Ethan Kane, Christopher Whitlock, Preston Maddux, Abby Dwyer, Bailey Oldham, Lola Fowlie, Presley Cox, Riley Christie, Aaliyah Rankhorn, (middle row, from left) Alexis Turner, Noah Jones, Klaire Grandstaff, Rachelle Matherly, Briana Rosas, Autumn Burns, Matt Cox, Tucker Bennett, Jaxon Rice, Brooklyn Rankhorn, Ali Page, (front row, from left) Cammie Burton, Trevyon McClain, Chloe Richardson, Callie Mirghavami, Dalton Jernigan, Sam Seaman, Britton Burress, Ryne Schmeltzer and Ava Leslie.