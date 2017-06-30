Watertown High School announces registration information

Students will fall into three different categories based on their previous year of education.

If a child is a returning Wilson County Schools student, the guardian will just need to log into the Skyward account between July 7 and July 19 to update student information, complete necessary forms and upload two proofs of residency.

If the parent or guardian has difficulty accessing their account or if they’re unable to remember a username or password, contact Nicholle Bagnall at 615-237-3434.

If the guardian does not have access to a computer or smartphone, call the school to arrange a time to visit and complete the steps.

This must be done for all students before the start of the school year.

If a child will attend Watertown High School as a transfer from a Lebanon Special School District school, contact Bagnall to ensure the guardian has a Skyward account and is able to access it.

If the child is new to Wilson County Schools and not coming from a Lebanon school, contact Bagnall to make an appointment for new student registration. In preparation for the appointment, visit wcschools.com/new-student-online-enrollment to fill out a new student application.

When guardians come to the appointment, they will need to bring a birth certificate, immunization record on a Tennessee form; two proofs of residency in the custodial parent or guardian’s name dated within the last 30 days such as a utility bill, paycheck stub, bank statement, lease agreement or similar forms, custody papers, if applicable, and proof of physical within the last 12 months if the student is coming from out of state.

All appointments for new student registration will be July 17-18.

For questions, contact Bagnall weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Schedules may be picked up July 17 for seniors, July 18 for juniors, July 19 for sophomores and July 20 for freshmen from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the school

New student and freshman orientation will take place July 27 at 6 p.m. in the school’s theater.