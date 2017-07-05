Trump budget proposal could hurt Wilson County schools

The proposed budget cuts all Title II funding – $2.4 billion – designated for teacher support and training across the states. If Congress approves the budget, Tennessee stands to lose about $35 million in Title II funds.

"These are the only federal funds focused on teacher improvement and growth, and it is absolutely critical these are protected,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen. "Our students have shown incredible growth over the last few years, and we will not continue to see that same success unless we fully support our educators."

McQueen sent a letter June 13 urging U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to reconsider eliminating Title II funds, saying they are critical to students' success. Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright shared similar sentiments.

“Title II funds play a critical role in our ability to provide professional development for our teachers and principals. Without them, we won’t be able to provide the focused teacher training that’s necessary to meet the needs of all students. Without the funding, it would be difficult, if not impossible, for most districts in our state to subsidize the loss of those dollars,” Wright said.

In the letter to DeVos, McQueen said teachers are the No. 1 in-school factor in improving student achievement. She wrote, "supporting our teachers and leaders from educator preparation programs, to the classroom, and through their careers is the only way to achieve success for all students."

Tennessee's 146 school districts use Title II funding to augment salaries for teachers in leadership roles, recruit quality teachers, provide training and support for educators and hire academic coaches, among other things.

Monty Wilson, Wilson County Schools deputy director of academics, said professional development training tied to Title II funds include Advanced Placement training, as well as training sessions in all content areas, such as math, reading, writing and more.

Wilson said the funds are also used to help offset the cost of hiring substitute teachers to fill-in for teachers who are attending professional development activities.

“Many districts would likely be forced to eliminate some certified positions. For example, we currently use these funds to pay for two full-time academic coaches [one for math and one for reading language arts]. These jobs would either have to be eliminated all together, or the county would have to find a way to fund the positions using local dollars,” Wilson said.

The district’s budget includes $250,000 from Title II funds.

McQueen said rural districts, which typically don't have a tax base or private money to turn to when federal dollars are lost, could be crippled.

"It is imperative that rural districts are successful in developing their local talent, because it is more challenging for them to recruit teachers from outside their community," McQueen wrote.

Jason Bell, an executive board member of the Tennessee Rural Education Association, said the consequences of funding cuts for rural districts are often overlooked.

"Rural districts are already doing so much with so little," he said. " Anytime there is a cut, rural districts' budgets are so small, it's really significant."

Though it's one of the single- largest line items cut, Title II funding isn't the only thing on the chopping block this year. Overall, Trump's budget proposes to cut education funding by about $9 billion – 13.5 percent.

Other cuts include college assistance for low-income students, mental health services in schools, art programs, language studies and anti-bullying activities.

The administration hopes to use some of the savings to boost school choice – its top priority – by about $400 million. Another $1 billion would be set aside to push public schools across the country to adopt choice-friendly policies.

But the education department's largest expenditures in K-12 education – special education and Title I funds that support poor children – are unchanged from the first half of fiscal 2017. However, schools educating large shares of poor students are likely to receive less money because of a new law that allows states to take a percentage of Title I money for school improvement initiatives before distributing the funds to districts.

The administration's budget proposal is far from finalized, and resistance is expected from Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers, fierce opponents of DeVos, are opposed to vouchers and want to protect their states' education funding.

Tennessee has increased support of teachers by $100 million this year and by $300 million since 2015, and McQueen said the state absolutely believes these are the right investments.

"But we all have to come to the table to support our schools financially, and that is why the federal proposal is so concerning to us, particularly in the cuts it makes to Title II," she said.

Kendi A. Rainwater with the Chattanooga Times Free Press contributed to this report.