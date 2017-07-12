New courses and degrees offered at Vol State College

Students will find new courses and new degrees in the fall, as part of 90 programs of study at the college. Fall registration is open. New students will need to apply first.

A new associate of science health sciences degree is designed for transfer to a university bachelor’s degree program. People with the four-year degree can seek jobs as community health workers, health services managers and health education teachers. Health sciences bachelor degree programs are taught at Tennessee State University and East Tennessee State University. The new Vol State degree can also help people who don’t make it into specific health sciences specialties at the college but still want a career in the health field.

New courses in the fall will also include African-American literature. Students will read poems, stories, novels, memoirs and songs by African-American writers. It fulfills the literature general education requirement.

Mechatronics is also new to the Gallatin campus in the fall. Mechatronics professionals are the experts who design, program, repair and maintain state-of-the-art robotics and computer-aided equipment in the fastest growing industries. The Vol State degree program is taught for people with a high school degree or those with another college degree who want in-demand job skills.

Fall classes start Aug. 28. The fall schedule is available on the college website at volstate.edu. New and readmit students will need to fill out an application on the website at volstate.edu/apply . The office of admissions is in the Ramer Building, Room 173, on the Gallatin campus at 1480 Nashville Pike. Students with questions may also call 615-230-3688.

