Watertown Elementary School April Students of the Month
Updated Today at 5:00 PM
The Watertown Elementary School Students of the Month for April are (front row, from left) Scarlett Mills, Emma Williams, Marlene Navarrro Franco, Daxton Johnson, Kason Forrest, Isabelle Henderson, Grace Miller, Brooke Thompson, (middle row, from left) Annaya Vaughn, Mae Goodman, Alyssa Wakefield, Caleb Flory, Ciara Hensley, Emma Layhew, Steele Johnsey, Jill Watson, Savannah Lydon, Devin Catalan,
(back row, from left) Anakin White, Carter Forbes, Nate Francis, Gavin Wall, Bowen Whitlock, Baron White, Jacob Forehand, Natalie Kilzer, Aliah Rogers and Jessalyn Schibley.