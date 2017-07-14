Wilson County Schools director to cut ribbon on Springdale Elementary

Former Stoner Creek Elementary School principal Christine Miller will lead Springdale Elementary School, which will pull students from Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek elementary schools.

Miller has worked for the district since 1999, when she was hired as a sixth-grade science teacher at Watertown Elementary School. In 2009, Miller was promoted to assistant principal at West Wilson Middle School, where she spent four years before she was named principal at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

The rezoning plan would have more than 500 students who currently attend Stoner Creek and about 200 students who currently attend Elzie Patton rezoned to Springdale.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said children who are going to be in fifth grade next school year, when the zoning would go into effect, would have the option to remain at their current school, but transportation to and from school would need to be provided by the child’s parents.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for Springdale Elementary School will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 5675 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.

Younger siblings of those fifth-grade students, however, will not be allowed to stay at the previously zoned school.