Doors open to new Springdale Elementary School

Former Stoner Creek Elementary School principal Christine Miller will lead Springdale at 5675 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.

Miller has worked for the district since 1999, when she was hired as a sixth-grade science teacher at Watertown Elementary School. In 2009, Miller was promoted to assistant principal at West Wilson Middle School, where she spent four years before she was named principal at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

The Wilson County school board approved the school’s name and mascot – the Panthers – last year after it received information from Wilson County Commissioner Diane Weathers about the historical significance of Springdale as it relates to the area.

The school will pull students from Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek elementary schools. The district rezoning plan will move more than 500 students who attended Stoner Creek and Elzie Patton to Springdale.

Miller thanked district and county leaders Sunday for their work in bringing the idea of Springdale to fruition. Wilson County Director of School Donna Wright said the school is needed to alleviate crowding at the two schools.

The next school in the district’s building plan is a middle school in Gladeville.

The Wilson County Commission approved the issuance of bonds in December for the middle school at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the school, similar in appearance to newer county high schools, would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500.