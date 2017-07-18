County schools amends lunch charge policy

The district will implement a written opt-in requirement for lunch charges for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The opt-in sign off option will be found in the district’s student handbook and will need to be returned to the school.

The amount of charges allowed for kindergarten through eighth-grade students is $10. Once the student reaches the limit, an alternate meal – a sunbutter sandwich and white milk for lunch – will be given.

There are no changes for high school students, who currently aren’t allowed to charge for meals.

The Wilson County school board discussed the policy change during last month’s work session.

“I’ll give you an example. Last month, we had a father contact us who was upset because he had just found out his son was allowing other students to use his card and run up some charges. He was upset with us,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said during the meeting. “We’re not letting kids go hungry, but we also have to watch and make sure there’s no abuse.”

“What we also found out is some kids were spending the money before they got to school, so they didn’t have money when they got there, and parents would call about where their money is,” said Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall, who added some parents opt to not let their children charge for meals.

“If you’ve seen anything in the news, there’s been some debate and conversation on things that have happened around the country on what they call lunch shaming. I will say that I have experienced that in times past, but I have not had that issue here,” said Wright, who said she’s experienced less than five instances relative to lunch charges since 2014.

“If a kid forgets money one day or something like that, we’re not going to penalize them. That’s covered in here. But if it’s an everyday event, the food service staff, along with [school officials], will talk to the parents. We also have a lot of churches and PTO groups that will put money on accounts for those kids that need it,” Hall said.

The district also sends out automated calls every Friday when account balances fall between $5 and 1 cent. The automated calls are made daily for accounts with a negative balance.

Any parent of a student who gets close to the charge limit will receive a notification via email as long as the email address is provided in Skyward.

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the district had about $1,000 in unpaid school lunch debt last year.