Lebanon schools to discuss annual budget

Last year, Lebanon Special School District employees received a 4-percent pay increase, something the board said was a priority.

“There’s a longstanding tradition here on this board of valuing our teachers and employees, and I’m glad we’re able to do that. We also included longevity pay for those employees that top out on the scale for 21 years and up. We’re excited to be able to do that again, as well,” Director of Schools Scott Benson said last year.

Last year’s budget also included more than $654,000 dedicated to technology, which included district-wide upgrades to management and security software, Chromebooks to teachers, internet upgrades and the third-grade one-to-one initiative.

The board will also consider school fundraisers for the upcoming school year, as well as appointments to the district’s Student Disciplinary Hearing Authority Board.

Thursday’s meeting will take place at the district’s new central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. The district will hold an open house ceremony for the building Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.

The district bought the 8,800-square-foot building, which previously housed Pinnacle Bank, last year for $1.76 million after district leaders said it had outgrown the former central office at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Coles Ferry Pike.

The former central office building will house Wee-Care, technology and possibly family resource centers and other departments that currently use classroom space, according to Benson.