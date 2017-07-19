School News

MARYVILLE – Six students from Wilson County made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Maryville College.

Zachary Bible, a philosophy major from Lebanon; Jordan McCullough, a history major from Lebanon; William McCullough, a music education with teacher licensure major from Lebanon; Danielle O’Brien, a philosophy and history double major from Mt. Juliet; Eddie Small, a neuroscience psychology major from Mt. Juliet; and Candace Whitman, a writing communication major from Mt. Juliet, were added to the dean’s list.

Qualifications for the dean’s list include a grade-point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken with no grade below a “C.” Only full-time students are considered for the dean’s list.

Kidd graduates from Davenport University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Davenport University announced Alexander Kidd, of Hermitage, completed a degree in business, technology, health professions or urban education at the end of the winter 2017 semester.

Davenport held commencement April 30 in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

Ward joins fellow Austin Peay musicians at conference

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University student Austin Ward, of Lebanon, performed and received honors at the Tennessee Music Education Association’s annual conference recently.

The Austin Peay State University department of music was well represented at the Tennessee Music Education Association annual conference in April at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

The APSU Clarinet Choir, under the direction of Spencer Prewitt, was among a number of student groups selected to perform at the conference. In addition, APSU students Katie Spicher, principal chair, second violin; Nancy Alvarado, violin; Beau Keith, viola; and Trevor Compton, cello, took part in the All-Collegiate Orchestra, an ensemble comprised of university students from across Tennessee.

Also at the event, APSU alumna Vanessa Cobb was selected as the 2017 outstanding young music educator. The director of instrumental music at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Cobb is a 2013 graduate of APSU with a master’s degree in instrumental conducting and a master’s degree in music education. In addition to her teaching duties, Cobb is also the conductor of the concert and marching band at Northwest, as well as its pep band.

Sophomore music education major Cheyenne Plank was also chosen to represent APSU during TMEA’s annual summer trip to Washington D.C. as a part of the annual Hill Day Advocacy Summit. This is the third consecutive year an APSU student was chosen to attend the summit, joining Ward in 2016 and Davey Edmaiston in 2015, who each made the trip to Washington D.C. to advocate for music education in schools.

Two local students graduate from Union University

JACKSON – Nearly 660 students, including two from Wilson County, graduated from Union University on May 20 during spring commencement services of the 192nd graduating class at Oman Arena.

Among the graduates were Angela Jean Hendry and Kelly Hagerty Strimaitis, both of Mt. Juliet, who each earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Gregory Wills, dean of the School of Theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, gave the commencement address and emphasized to the graduates the importance of remembering.

“Remembering is more than an exercise of intellectual capacity,” he said. “To remember is a moral act.”

As part of the ceremony, the first class of students from Union’s EDGE program received their post-secondary certificates of completion. The two-year program, which began in 2015, exists to give students with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to have a college experience.

Weeks receives associate’s degree from Georgia State University

ATLANTA – Jonathan Weeks, of Mt. Juliet, was awarded an associate’s degree from Georgia State University on May 8.

More than 4,300 students received certificates and degrees across numerous disciplines of study, including undergraduate- and graduate-level certificates and degrees at the associate, bachelor, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

Columbia State pins Talley as one of 38 new nursing grads

COLUMBIA – Columbia State Community College nursing faculty pinned Kara Talley, of Hermitage, as one of 38 new nursing graduates in front of family and friends during a traditional ceremony May 5 in the Webster Athletic Center.

“This semester’s graduates are a diverse group that brings life experiences from many areas,” said Barb Blum, Columbia State director of nursing. “They have demonstrated an ability to work well together and with staff at multiple healthcare facilities. They have worked hard to reach this milestone that will improve their lives and others in the community.”

Columbia State nursing graduates recently completed four semesters of classroom instruction and ten credit hours of clinical instruction to earn an associate of applied science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2017 Columbia State nursing students’ first-attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 91 percent, which surpasses the Tennessee rate of 87 percent and the national rate of 85 percent.

Nursing students are trained to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, the nurses will work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care settings.

“Realistic on-campus labs and partnerships with health care facilities across the region afford students invaluable hands-on experiences,” said Kae Fleming, dean of Columbia State’s health sciences division and professor of radiologic technology. “Nursing graduates will continue the tradition of changing futures - for themselves and the patients entrusted to their care.”

Tennessee Gas Association announces scholarship recipients

The Tennessee Gas Association Scholarship Foundation announced its 2017 scholarship recipients.

The TGA Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships to children of member company employees. Funds are raised throughout the year at the annual TGA scholarship golf and fishing tournaments, as well as silent auctions, association events and individual donations.

Two $3,000 scholarships were named in honor of distinguished TGA members who went above and beyond in supporting the TGA Scholarship Foundation. The John Ward Scholarship in honor of John Ward of Award Productions in Knoxville and the Leslie B. Enoch II Scholarship in honor of Leslie B. Enoch II, former CEO of Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District in Smithville were named in honor of these men for their sacrificial giving and support. The remaining 15 scholarships are $2,000 each.

Bailey Kay Allen, daughter of Andrew Gregg Allen, employee of Piedmont Natural Gas, was a local recipient of a $2,000 scholarship. Allen attends Middle Tennessee State University and is majoring in business administration.

The TGA Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization established by the Tennessee Gas Association in 2012.