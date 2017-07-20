County teachers prep for solar eclipse

Leesa Hubbard, special education teacher and space enthusiast, led the two training sessions aimed at creating lessons, activities and plans for students for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Hubbard said it was important to prepare teachers for this rare occurrence.

“The solar eclipse happens because of the moon and the moon is our nearest neighbor. It’s the only place that humans have ever personally visited. To me, it’s much more important than studying black holes because they’re not going to experience that. This they are,” Hubbard said.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in the country in 1991 in Hawaii. Hubbard said the last total solar eclipse able to be seen in the Nashville area occurred in 1478.

Teachers from all concentrations, including art and music, attended the training, which Hubbard said is critical to next month’s experience for students.

“We’re trying to go a lot further than just science because in the high schools, they may not have a science class this semester,” Hubbard said.

The district purchased 19,000 sets of glasses for students and teachers. Hubbard said part of the training includes safety beyond glasses, such as limiting time outside prior to and after the total eclipse, expected to last two minutes and 37 seconds.

Hubbard said teachers seemed excited about next month’s event.

“I think a lot of them have had some ‘ah-ha’ moments where they finally understood some things themselves for the first time. For me, as an educator, it’s exciting when I see my colleagues get excited for something,” she said.

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said students are allowed three unexcused absences at parent’s discretion and one could be used Aug. 21.

“Unfortunately, we know that not all parents have the luxury of taking a day off from work for something like an eclipse, and we’d hate it for those students to sit home and miss the event altogether,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Discovery Ed has worked with the district to come up with interactive/virtual learning opportunities for the weeks leading up to the eclipse.

The district has also reached out to the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education, the Adventure Science Center and the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center for potential events.

NASA ambassador Theo Wellington addressed the solar eclipse with the Wilson County Commission earlier this year and discussed the solar eclipse.

Wellington said half of the U.S. population is within a one day’s drive to the total solar eclipse path, which means areas along the path, such as Wilson County, will experience an influx of visitors.

Wellington said the total eclipse path is important, because it’s the path in which a total eclipse is visible. Other areas will only experience a partial eclipse, which doesn’t bring darkness.