County schools to hold Gladeville middle school groundbreaking ceremony

The district will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at 2 p.m. for the Gladeville middle school at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the school would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500. He said the school would be a combination of several schools, but would resemble the new high schools, but on a smaller scale.

He said one of the most notable differences from high school designs would be two spiral staircases in the school’s main hall instead of just one near the school’s entrance and a hidden staircase further down the hallway. Hall said the change would ease some management issues, as well as lower the overall square footage.

The school will be built to alleviate overcrowding at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson middle schools, which had 1,606 and 1,245 students, respectively, at the end of the last school year.

The district will also hold ribbon cutting ceremonies at Gladeville Elementary School at 3 p.m. and Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School at 5 p.m. Both schools have undergone renovations.

Tuckers Crossroads renovations included a two-story wing addition, which included seven classrooms, two computer labs, a science lab and a sports dressing room.

Gladeville Elementary School received a six-classroom addition in back of the school, along with a gym.