Southside students attend BETA Club convention

The officers were invited to attend the convention based upon their service project, new-student welcome committee, where Junior BETA members personally greet new incoming students and deliver a welcome kit complete with a Southside T-shirt and basic school supplies.

While at the competition, two officers, Joplin Miller and Kyle Pulley, had the opportunity to participate in the Convention Invention exhibition, where they were asked to create a Lego model of a Disney ride, experience or exhibit that would include one of the pillars of BETA, character, leadership and service. Miller and Pulley chose to represent leadership through their Jungle Junctions experience, which was a maze where one person had to lead the group to safety.

They placed fifth in the Convention Invention competition.