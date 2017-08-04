Lebanon student wins BlueCross diversity scholarship

Tennessee State University junior CheKenna Fletcher, Lebanon native, joined Takiyah Best, University of Memphis, and Tanzie Nguyen, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, as winners of the scholarship.

Fletcher’s major is agricultural sciences with a concentration in food biosciences and technology. She said the $10,000 scholarship would help her remain focused on her studies.

“This scholarship will allow me to not worry about my finances for the school year. I will be able to solely focus on my schoolwork and for that I'm grateful. A load has been lifted off my shoulders,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher was chosen among more than 70 applicants, including 15 from Middle Tennessee. She said her family and former high school served as motivation for her educational career.

“I started studying agriculture in high school and became very active in FFA. Through FFA and my agriculture classes, I learned you can do just about anything through agriculture and it isn't just farming. Agriculture is life. I looked into many careers in the agriculture field and figured out food science was for me,” she said. “I also wanted to study food science because both my parents have diabetes and they have to watch what they eat. I want to become a food scientist so that I may create and develop healthier foods for people to consume.”

Fletcher credited God, her family, church, friends, boyfriend and professors for motivating her to achieve her goals.

“I wouldn't be who I am today. It takes a village, and I am happy that so many people inspire me to be great,” she said.

The BlueCross Diversity Scholarship program began in 2013 with three $5,000 awards for students planning to enter a health care field, and the amount was increased to $10,000 each in 2014.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation funds the scholarships, which are administered by the Memphis chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives.