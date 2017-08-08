Major high schools average 2,000 students

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said at the beginning of the second week, Mt. Juliet High School leads all Wilson County high schools with 2,207 students, followed by Wilson Central High School with 1,946, Lebanon High School with 1,930 and Watertown High School with 529.

The top three high schools average 2,027 students, while the average for all four high schools is 1,653 students.

Johnson said the district’s enrollment was 18,062 students at the start of the second week of school. More than 500 students have joined the district since the final day of classes in May.

The district added about 750 students at the start of school last year.

Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District director of schools, said the district had a slight dip from its opening day numbers of 3,824 students down to 3,795 students, up 65 students from May.

The district added about 120 students from the same point last year.

The increased enrollment numbers have continued to strain Wilson County Schools transportation Department, which used drivers from specialty routes, such as the Nashville School for the Blind and Genesis Learning Centers, last week since those schools’ routes didn’t begin until this week.

Wilson County Schools transportation director Jerry Partlow said he was “relatively pleased” with the start of the school year. Partlow said the district has some drivers in training, but the district still has a shortage of drivers. The district has about 130 drivers to cover more than 200 routes, and Partlow said he would like to add 12-15 drivers.

“We just ask people to be patient with us,” Partlow said.