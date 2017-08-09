Tennessee Tech launches master of accountancy program

A new master of accountancy program, the first and only program of its kind in the state, was approved by the Tennessee Tech board of trustees and will launch in the fall.

“The creation and delivery of the MAcc is in line with our strategic priorities to create new programs of study that serve the needs of business, increase student and faculty engagement with the professional community, and provide graduates with a wide variety of relevant skills and abilities,” said Thomas Payne, dean of the college of business.

Tech’s master of accountancy is a 30-hour program with a one-year or two-year track. It was designed to allow students to simultaneously earn a master’s degree and sit for the CPA exam. It includes online coursework with on-campus residency experiences while providing CPA exam preparation and professional interaction.

“We believe that this program will be a ‘game-changer’ for our program,” said Richard Rand, chairman of the accounting department. “Adding a MAcc to our already successful and highly respected undergraduate accounting program leverages our capabilities and allows us to offer a full range of professional education and preparation to our students.

“In addition, we believe that this program gives our students access to a broader job market, and it raises the visibility of our program and our students for potential employers. Most importantly, accounting students at Tech finally have access to a program that is exceptionally appropriate for their educational pathway.”

Taylor Thompson, who recently earned an accounting degree at Tech, is one of the first students to sign up for the MAcc.

“When I found out the program was happening, I was happy to know I could continue the professional relationship with my professors. They have become mentors to me and I couldn’t ask for a better a faculty,” said Thompson. “With the curriculum, it increases the chances of passing the CPA exam as well.”

The MAcc was the first academic program approved by Tech’s new Board of Trustees. It was also approved by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

“We are proud to be the first academic program to be approved by the new Tech Board of Trustees,” said Rand. “We believe that we are uniquely positioned to serve a particular segment of the Tennessee student population and we are anxious to get started. At the same time, we understand that we have a great responsibility to insure that this program is everything we promised it would be. And we know that the Board will be watching.”

For more information, visit tntech.edu/cob/macc or email questions to maccstudies@tntech.edu.